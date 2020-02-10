Heartbroken man narrates how his wife has fled the marital home with a man who raped her

A man has narrated how the rapist who raped his wife some years ago is now the man she has fled the marital home with.

According to the South African man identified as Masiba a Nku, his wife complained to him five years ago of having being raped by a certain man.

Now, it has come to his notice that his wife who he met 10 years ago has fled with the same man she claimed had raped her before.

As if that was not shocking and heartbreaking enough, the said rapist is the father of the boy he thought was his son.

He took to social media to express his sadness and disappointment.

“Met my wife 10 years ago Had our first son five years later. A few weeks ago, the person we have been trying to track down who she claimed sexually assaulted her 5 years ago is the baby father and they actually been dating so in a day I woke up without my family,” the heartbroken man wrote on Twitter.

