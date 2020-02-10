“I cheated on you several times but you still chose to marry me” Lady says her husband is the best

After almost two years of marriage, a Twitter user identified as @freshsubomi has been showering praises on her husband for still standing by her and marrying her despite her flaws.

Writing on Twitter, the happy woman said the best thing to have happened to her is her marriage to her husband she referred to as Onimisi.

Subomi explained that her husband stayed with her even when it was obvious that she was cheating on him with another guy she herself described as irresponsible.

According to her, her reason for cheating on Onimisi at that time was that he was not her type of man because he does not drink, party, keep friends or smoke and that he does not have broad shoulders or fashion sense.

Since her man had a deficit in all the above-mentioned attributes, Subomi chose to cheat on Onimisi for satisfaction despite admitting that he is handsome, calm, God-fearing, hardworking and amazing.

Although the young man found out about her cheating, he stood his ground, forgave her and now they are married.

Now, for Subomi, her husband is the man every woman prays for.

Read her tweets below: