The dramatic event reportedly occurred in a US-based church identified as First Christ Apostolic Church.

The aggrieved Nigerian father stormed the building to disgrace a Pastor as he could be heard ranting and insulting the pastor.

The near-chaotic incident disrupted a church service which had been ongoing and the Pastor was spotted in the viral video walking desperately, ostensibly out of shock.

Although some church members tried to bring the situation under control, the furious man kept on ranting and hurling insults at the man of God, accusing him of sleeping with his wife and fashioning out a means of establishing a romantic relationship with his daughter too.

A viral video circulating online shows the man saying: “...I won’t keep any quiet... “You fu*ked my wife and still want to fu*k my daughter?”.

He could also be heard at a point laughing, probably for having succeeded in embarrassing the pastor.

Some people are also seen filming the development.

Watch the video below: