According to gistreel.com, the air chief marshal simply identified as Umar who happened to be a co-pilot, had reportedly gone to pick his bag from the helicopter and was returning through the side of the functioning rotor around 4 p.m. of the fateful day when the incident occurred.

READ ALSO: 23-year-old virgin narrates how she got pregnant without ever having sex (video)

One of the airmen who witnessed the incident is quoted as saying: “Immediately his head was chopped off. The aircraft has been recovered and taken back to the air base. No damage was found the on tail rotor.”

The source told newsmen that the deceased’s family had been informed about his death and arrangements for his burial were underway.