However, irrespective of the above, some people will defy all odds just to cast their votes in every election they are qualified to partake in.

A viral video shows a South African man believed to be drunk, struggling to cast his vote in the just ended elections held on 8 May 2019 to elect a new National Assembly and provincial legislatures in each province.

The tall elderly man is seen in a wellington boot, standing in the voting box to cast his vote, but he was swaying so severely that he could not stand firm on his feet to vote. He is seen swaying back and forth before eventually falling on the voting box, toppling everything completely.

The video also shows other people present believed to be fellow voters and election officials making mockery of the drunk man.

While some social media users thought it was embarrassing to film the man in such a disturbing situation, other South Africans held the view that it might rather help reduce voter apathy by encouraging all eligible voters to vote in elections.

Watch the video below: