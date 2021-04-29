Homeless man rejects tea from good Samaritan, saying “I prefer coffee”

However, to her surprise, the less privileged man declined to take the tea and said he wanted coffee instead.

Some people would have gotten upset and walked away since it is said that a beggar has no choice. But @MilkyLazarus said she felt humbled by his response rather, explaining that it made her realise that she should have tried to know his preference first.

“A homeless man today refused to take a tea I bought for him because he didn’t drink tea – he said he preferred coffee. That humbled me because I shouldn’t have assumed that he would like tea, I should’ve asked.