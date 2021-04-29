“I repent, it’s my fault, I messed up” – Woman says as she's flogged over phone call with a man

Footage shared online shows the woman being led into a ground where the punishment was handed down by three tribal elders in front of dozens of male spectators.

She is heard in the footage saying “I repent, it’s my fault, I messed up”.

According to France 24, the young man who spoke to her on the phone was also arrested and was being held in a prison cell at the time the footage was recorded.

The footage has sparked reactions with many people calling it an injustice.

Afghanistan is a conservative Islamic country in Southern Asia where issues of immorality are seriously frowned upon.

Women’s rights activist in Herat, Atefa Ghafouri bemoaned how women in Afghanistan continue to suffer injustice due to a lack of systems to protect their interest.

“All of the men who attended the whipping were ordinary citizens, just people who live in the area. Lots of Afghans, especially those in rural regions, support these tribunals. In many parts of Afghanistan, the government has zero presence,” Atefa Ghafouri lamented during an interview with France 24.

“There is no court where you can go and file a complaint. And even when there is some kind of court, the judicial proceedings are long and expensive, because you have to pay bribes so that someone actually works on your file.