Benjamin Kweku Aklama took to his page to write about the sex work surge in the city, wondering if it is a sign of economic growth.
I approached her and she said GHC400 per night – Man writes about booming prostitution in Ho
A journalist has expressed surprise at how prostitution appears to be booming in Ho, the capital of the Volta region with each sex worker likely to be making over GHC8000 every month.
He disclosed how curiosity led him to enquire about the charges per night from one of the sex workers at Mirage, a popular area located in Voradep Village, a suburb of Ho — close to the Ho Technical University.
He added that the sex worker revealed to him that she and her colleagues charge GHC400 per night to serve men who desire to quench their sexual thirst.
Out of curiosity again, B.K. Aklama decided to multiply the charge per night by 21 working days and realized that the ladies could be earning as much as over GHC8000 monthly without paying tax.
He also touched on how notable eateries and other companies are establishing their branches in Ho with prices of food rising abnormally.
Meanwhile, some Facebook users, reacting to Aklama’s post, attributed the rise in sex work to the establishment of an airport, public universities among others in the city. According to them, some of the prostitutes are foreigners while others are students of higher learning institutions.
Aside from Mirage, some Facebook users alluded to other places such as KK House, Degash, Alinda Hotel, among others in Ho that are noted for commercial sex activities with some of the ladies charging as low as GHS50.
