I buried a pregnant woman for fmr. Ashaiman MP Agbesi – Taxi Driver alleges

He has pleaded not guilty to the charge of publication of false news contrary to section 208(1) of the Criminal Offences Act, 1960 Act 29.

He has been remanded into police custody to reappear on September 16 for the court to reconsider the bail application.

This was after his lawyer Theophilus Donkor had made a bail application and same was opposed by the prosecution.

According to a report by Starrfm.com.gh, Chief Inspector Godfeed Bampoe, the prosecutor who held brief for ASP Sylvester Asare argued that the matter is still under investigation and remanding the accused will help the investigators.

Per the brief facts presented to the court by the Prosecutor, the accused “also stated that he buried a pregnant woman alive at Ashiaman to perform a sacrifice for Alfred Agbesi [The former MP for Ashaiman).”

Brief Facts

Brief facts of the case as presented to the court by Chief Inspector Bampoe were that, sometime in September 2021, the attention of police was drawn to a statement made or published on the “Maakye show on Onua Television station by the accused to the effect that, he buried alive a pregnant woman at Ashaiman.

According to him, upon the receipt of this information, police launched an investigation into the matter which led to the arrest of the accused.

He said preliminary investigation revealed that the accused is a taxi driver and resides at Weija, Accra.