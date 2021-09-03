RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Filla

“I escaped without them noticing” - 9-year-old Kasoa boy narrates how kidnappers put him in a sack

Authors:

Andreas Kamasah

The Kasoa Regional Police Command has launched an investigation into the alleged attempted kidnapping of a nine-year-old boy at Kasoa Transformer in the Awutu Senya East District of the Central Region.

According to Starrfm.com.gh, the alleged kidnappers placed the little boy identified as Philip Ametepey in a sack to carry away but their evil intention did not materialize.

The news website reported the boy as saying his mother had sent him to buy a blade, and on his return, he met his abductors who forced him into a sack and tied him.

The victim added that he however quickly remembered the blade he had gone to buy, so he used it to cut the sack and managed to escape without the captors knowing.

“I was really suffering in the sack but when I remembered that my mum’s blade was in my pocket, I removed it and used to cut the sack and I escaped without them noticing,” Philip Ametepey alleged as quoted by Starrfm.com.gh.

The incident happened on the evening of Thursday, September 2 around 7:30 PM, according to the news website.

Police have not made any arrests yet in connection with the alleged botched crime.

Fame without money is pressure - Kwame Yogot | Pulse Uncut

