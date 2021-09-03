The news website reported the boy as saying his mother had sent him to buy a blade, and on his return, he met his abductors who forced him into a sack and tied him.

The victim added that he however quickly remembered the blade he had gone to buy, so he used it to cut the sack and managed to escape without the captors knowing.

“I was really suffering in the sack but when I remembered that my mum’s blade was in my pocket, I removed it and used to cut the sack and I escaped without them noticing,” Philip Ametepey alleged as quoted by Starrfm.com.gh.

The incident happened on the evening of Thursday, September 2 around 7:30 PM, according to the news website.