According to ghpage.com, the woman resorted to a popular Facebook group, “Tell It All” to disclose that her husband is not willing to do the only two things that can make her enjoy sex to the maximum.

She added that, although the man is strong in bed, without licking or fingering her, all his thrusting and panting amidst sweats amount to nothing for her.

The husband’s inertia, she claimed has compelled her to look for happiness outside the marriage, which she has found in a family friend who will not hesitate to lick and finger her.

READ ALSO: “I find aggressive men so attractive, a manly man who can slap and choke me during sex” – Woman

The anonymous woman’s reason for seeking help now is that, she is uncomfortable with cheating on her husband, and wants to stop, but she is dreading an abrupt halt in the illicit orgasm she has been enjoying.

Below is her full message sent to “Tell It All” Facebook group admin:

“Good Evening Dear Admin Barbie please hide my identity and approve for me.

“Please oooo no insult. I’ve been married for over 10 years and never experienced orgasm until I cheated on my husband( he started)In fact am still dating this guy and we really love ourselves very much although I love my husband too.

“This guy in question is a very close family friend. The problem is I wish I could call it to quit with this guy but my husband never? me or even have time to romance me.

“This, my guy, will have all the time for me and doesn’t even care if he doesn’t come. What matters to him is, am satisfied.

“I have tried soo many times to show my husband what I want him to do to me but all he does is put his hand down there if it’s somehow wet, then he starts. I hate his love making and now what I do is, I hide in a different room and massage myself till I reach orgasm before going to him. Please, how do I go about this?

“To break up with this guy won’t be difficult for me but I want to enjoy my husband and he’s not ready to do what I want. My husband can really????But I can’t come through????ing, but rather ? or with the finger. Help me out, please.”