However, as it is said, too much of everything is bad and if the pleasure is too high, it has its own repercussions on the individual enjoying it, sometimes debilitating them for life.

A 44-year-old from west London reportedly ended up in the hospital recently following a high orgasm during oral sex.

She reportedly passed out in the bedroom, and Medics at West Middlesex University Hospital in Isleworth, west London where she was rushed for treatment are reported as saying she remained unconscious for three minutes.

Writing in a British Medical Journal case report this week, doctors are quoted as saying: “On closer history taking, the patient reported nearing orgasm while receiving oral sex from her partner before losing consciousness.

“Her partner estimated she was unconscious for two to three minutes, with no convulsive activity reported. She had otherwise been well preceding the event.”

When she arrived at the hospital, doctors initially thought she had suffered an ordinary seizure, but a subsequent CT scan revealed a “trace of acute subarachnoid blood” — a type of stroke that causes bleeding in the space around the brain. The patient’s bleed was caused by a small aneurysm, a bulge on a blood vessel like a balloon or bubble that bursts, ameyawdebrah.com reports.

Doctors attribute blood vessel bursting to high blood pressure during sexual intercourse.

“Older studies with [artery] monitoring during coitus demonstrate that during sexual activity blood pressure, as well as heart rate, is very [liable to change], with particular rises during orgasm,” they wrote.

Although the woman was reported to be a regular smoker, occasional drinker, asthmatic and had suffered malaria in her brain in her 20s, her stroke was not linked to any of those.

She reportedly spent two weeks in the hospital before being discharged in October last year after an improvement in her condition, and continues to visit the hospital for check-ups.

The moral lesson here is that, too much of everything is bad, and it is prudent to be measured in whatever you engage in, irrespective of the pleasure.