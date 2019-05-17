The man of God was in the news recently after launching attacks on fellow pastors, Obinim and Obofour, describing them as fake men of God.

In a video circulating online, the circular musician turned pastor said the spiritual battle ensued between him and Obinim on two separate occasions, and in both instances, he defeated him.

“I beat Obinim spiritually and I am saying this to glorify our heavenly father. He was so weak he nearly died and I also destroyed his Rolls Royce spiritually.

“After that, he threw a challenge at me but I ignored me because I was directed by God to do that.

"The second time, he attacked me with a gun but I spiritually beat him and he lost his teeth in the process. I also arrested his associate pastor”, Papa Shee said on Accra-based Hitz Fm.

Meanwhile, Prophet Obinim is also heard in a video confessing that all the controversial things he has been doing for the past 17 years were predetermined to get Ghanaians talking and make him stay relevant every time.

He added that without those publicity stunts, he would not have been as relevant and always be the talk of the town.

“Everything I have been doing for the past 17 years is planned. I just do all these things to get Ghanaians talking and stay relevant.

"If I preach the word of God or perform miracles, no one talks about this but any controversial things that happen in my church go viral.

"Ghanaians do not like the truth so I do that by intention. I plan everything and I will never stop. This week I will drop one or two things to get Ghanaians talking about me”, he disclosed.

Watch the video below:

It is not clear how his followers will take him after this revelation, but remember God is the final judge.