According to the Kenyan woman identified as Bi Stella, she had the support of darker powers whenever she wanted to lure rich clients.

Tuko.co.ke reports the lady who was forced into a hard knock life at a young age as revealing that her aunt introduced her to prostitution and soon after, it became her mode of survival.

She told Radio Jambo that she only dealt with wealthy men who included powerful ministers and loaded men.

"I never hawked my body in the streets. I just went to clubs and would get any man I want. My aunt is the one who taught me about charms I could use to lure men into my traps," Stella said.

The woman added that the odds were always in her favour and she was never embroiled with guys who could not pay handsomely whenever she was done rendering her services.

She further disclosed that none of her clients ever suspected that she was using a charm on them and they always saw her as a friendly lady. She bewitched men, made money of them and dumped them.

"If I wanted a man to pay my rent, I could easily just call him up and say so. I had the power to manipulate wealthy men," she added.