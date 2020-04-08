A Nigerian man has come out in a viral video to complain about the quantity of relief materials given to him by the Lagos state government.

According to him, the food items that were given to him and his large family size to live on for two weeks was nothing to write home about.

He is heard in the video saying despite the billions which were donated by wealthy people in the country, the relief materials he got were way below his expectation.

READ ALSO: From rags to riches: How a viral photo turned a street beggar into an online celebrity

Wondering how people like him would survive, the unhappy man pleaded with the Government to do more as he has many mouths to feed.

He further warned that the Government’s 14-day lockdown directive cannot work with the miserly measure of rice he got.

Click on the link to watch him cry for help.