“I have sex with boys because they cannot get pregnant” – Homosexual

news

A 23-year-old young man who was recently arrested by police in Nigeria for allegedly sodomizing six boys in Chanchaga Local Government Area of Niger State is reported to have told the police that, he takes delight in having sex with little boys because they can never get pregnant.

Adamu Mohammed, according to yabaleftonline.ng, was arrested on Friday, October 12 following a report by one Yusuf Buhari, a resident of the community that Adamu lured his 10-year-old son into his room and had anal sex with him.

The suspect is reported to have had unnatural canal knowledge with five other boys within the same vicinity whose ages range between 10 and 12 years.

READ ALSO: People are wondering why this bride was so sad on her wedding day

During interrogation, Adamu is quoted as having told the police that: “My girlfriend ditched me long ago and I have trouble getting another one, so I resorted to having sex with teenage boys. I enjoy sleeping with those little boys since I cannot impregnate them, I enjoy doing it from time to time and I find it extremely difficult to discontinue because it has become part of me.”

Meanwhile, the suspect is expected to be arraigned soon to answer for the crime in accordance with the Nigerian laws.