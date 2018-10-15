Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Filla >

“I have sex with boys because they cannot get pregnant” – Homosexual


“I have sex with boys because they cannot get pregnant” – Homosexual

Adamu Mohammed is reported to have had unnatural canal knowledge with five other boys within the same vicinity whose ages range between 10 and 12 years.

  • Published:
“I have sex with boys because they cannot get pregnant” – Homosexual play

A 23-year-old young man who was recently arrested by police in Nigeria for allegedly sodomizing six boys in Chanchaga Local Government Area of Niger State is reported to have told the police that, he takes delight in having sex with little boys because they can never get pregnant.

Adamu Mohammed, according to yabaleftonline.ng, was arrested on Friday, October 12 following a report by one Yusuf Buhari, a resident of the community that Adamu lured his 10-year-old son into his room and had anal sex with him.

The suspect is reported to have had unnatural canal knowledge with five other boys within the same vicinity whose ages range between 10 and 12 years.

READ ALSO:  People are wondering why this bride was so sad on her wedding day

During interrogation, Adamu is quoted as having told the police that: “My girlfriend ditched me long ago and I have trouble getting another one, so I resorted to having sex with teenage boys. I enjoy sleeping with those little boys since I cannot impregnate them, I enjoy doing it from time to time and I find it extremely difficult to discontinue because it has become part of me.” 

Meanwhile, the suspect is expected to be arraigned soon to answer for the crime in accordance with the Nigerian laws.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Court sentences man who was caught having sex with car exhaust pipe Court sentences man who was caught having sex with car exhaust pipe
Armed robber reports to police as victim refuses to make him rob his store Armed robber reports to police as victim refuses to make him rob his store
This woman’s talent is dancing with her breast This woman’s talent is dancing with her breast
People are wondering why this bride was so sad on her wedding day People are wondering why this bride was so sad on her wedding day
Bank staff run helter-skelter as huge python drops from the ceiling to disrupt morning meeting Bank staff run helter-skelter as huge python drops from the ceiling to disrupt morning meeting
GES storekeeper caught stealing 'free' uniforms meant for students GES storekeeper caught stealing 'free' uniforms meant for students

Recommended Videos

Armed robber reports to police as victim refuses to make him rob Armed robber reports to police as victim refuses to make him rob
Bishop Obinim names pastors in Ghana who are also ‘Angels’ Bishop Obinim names pastors in Ghana who are also ‘Angels’
Fresh air from New Zealand goes on sale for $100 Fresh air from New Zealand goes on sale for $100



Top Articles

1 Arrested & Charged Two-week-old baby fighting for life ‘after being raped’bullet
2 Enough Is Enough! 32-year-old lady marries herself due to family...bullet
3 14-year-old boy murdered publicly because he looked femininebullet
4 Pastor drowns in flood in attempt to protect church offeringbullet
5 Bishop Obinim names pastors in Ghana who are also ‘Angels’bullet
6 Zongo men are super powerful and last longer in bed – Health...bullet
7 People are wondering why this bride was so sad on her...bullet
8 A family of 5 ‘mad’ members who always move togetherbullet
9 Video   Chinese ‘illegal miners’ beat up minister over...bullet
10 Video Best friends fight in church as pastor says one...bullet

Related Articles

People are wondering why this bride was so sad on her wedding day
Bank staff run helter-skelter as huge python drops from the ceiling to disrupt morning meeting
GES storekeeper caught stealing 'free' uniforms meant for students
Marijuana found in Methodist Church
Pastor drowns in flood in attempt to protect church offering
Zongo men are super powerful and last longer in bed – Health expert tells ladies
Bishop Obinim names pastors in Ghana who are also ‘Angels’
Farmer rapes 78-year-old grandmother
This beekeeper trains his bees to make honey from weed
Man nearly dies after experimenting with a condom over his head

Top Videos

1 Bishop Obinim names pastors in Ghana who are also ‘Angels’bullet
2 “Your boyfriend’s penis is not for only you” - Ghanaian slay queensbullet
3 Amazing! Pastor caught having sex with church member in a bushbullet
4 Strange!!! This woman says she gives birth every year without...bullet
5 Unthinkable! Togo is a no-go area for robbers, this video proves itbullet
6 Who Watches The Journalist? Journalist caught on CCTV camera...bullet
7 Amazing! A village where members walk on all foursbullet
8 Risky! Driver suspended for allowing monkey to drive...bullet
9 Slay Queen Drama Facebook slay queen's nude video resurfacesbullet
10 Strange! This woman says she gives birth every year...bullet

Filla

Marijuana found in Methodist Church
Farmer rapes 78-year-old grandmother
This beekeeper trains his bees to make honey from weed
This beekeeper trains his bees to make honey from weed
Man nearly dies after experimenting with a condom over his head
Man nearly dies after experimenting with a condom over his head
X
Advertisement