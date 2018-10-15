“I have sex with boys because they cannot get pregnant” – Homosexual

Adamu Mohammed is reported to have had unnatural canal knowledge with five other boys within the same vicinity whose ages range between 10 and 12 years.
Adamu Mohammed, according to yabaleftonline.ng, was arrested on Friday, October 12 following a report by one Yusuf Buhari, a resident of the community that Adamu lured his 10-year-old son into his room and had anal sex with him.
The suspect is reported to have had unnatural canal knowledge with five other boys within the same vicinity whose ages range between 10 and 12 years.
During interrogation, Adamu is quoted as having told the police that: “My girlfriend ditched me long ago and I have trouble getting another one, so I resorted to having sex with teenage boys. I enjoy sleeping with those little boys since I cannot impregnate them, I enjoy doing it from time to time and I find it extremely difficult to discontinue because it has become part of me.”