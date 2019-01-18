Reports say Jim Clifford Edward’s sentencing has been scheduled for January 30 where he will know his fate.

Interestingly, even before his sentence is pronounced, the convict has pleaded with the court to temper justice with mercy, saying, “I know what I did was a sin.”

He added that: “I am the only parent left and if I am sentenced now I don’t know what will happen to my children. We came from Nigeria, and I am the only one that the children know.”

Edward was pronounced guilty on January 10 this year by the court presided over by Mrs Ruby Naa Adjeley after he pleaded not guilty to the charges proffered against him, but later admitted to committing the crime.

The court heard that the convict had been having sexual intercourse with the victim for the past five years, and continued doing same even as she currently carries his five month pregnancy. The last intercourse he had with the victim before his arrest and arraignment was on December 26 last year.

Prosecutor, Sergeant Opoku Aniagyei told the court that the complainant is the brother of the victim, and both of them live in the same house with the convict at Aunty Aku near Santa Maria in Accra, the Ghana News Agency reported.

Sergeant Opoku Aniagyei said that the convict took undue advantage of the absence of his mentally deranged wife whose whereabouts are not known, to have sex with his daughter on a regular basis over the years, and not even the pregnancy could scare him to discontinue the incestuous act.

The complainant who happens to be the convict’s son questioned his sister about her pregnancy, and she narrated her ordeal to him.

He boldly proceeded to the Domestic Violence and Victim’s Support Unit (DOVVSU) at Kaneshie and filed a complaint, leading to his arrest following a medical examination of the victim.