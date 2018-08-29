I’m HIV patient, not gay – Suspect argues with police

Police embarked on a swoop and found about 80 young men in a hall taking different types of drinks including banned substance like Tramadol, Shisha laced with substances suspected to be Marijuana.
They all tried to escape, but police managed to arrest 57 of them.
The young man identified as James Brown who was among the 57 suspects arrested told journalists that the police were up to mischief by arresting only men at the scene when there were about 25 ladies also present.
He denied being gay, saying they were there for a birthday party and did not engage in any illegal activity.
“I went there to work and get paid. The party was on Saturday and it is (was) meant to be overnight. I was arrested and have been denied to even take my drugs which is for medical reasons,” James Brown lamented.
He claimed to have contracted the HIV from birth, ostensibly from his parents.