“I only found out after she got pregnant. We dated for a while and we did not know we were blood relatives until she got pregnant. We had to go home to see her parents and that’s when I realised she was my cousin,” the heartbroken man said on Accra-based Happy FM.

He further revealed that the truth only came to light after his cousin visited their village with the pregnancy. She is currently living with her mother.

He cried that the development is so abominable that he is unable to return to his village although they have sent for him to come for the matter to be resolved.

“She has sent for me so the matter is settled but I cannot go.”