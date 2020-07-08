I pray to have a son like you; in my next life you'll be my husband – Woman admires Hushpuppi

The latest to have expressed so much admiration for the alleged criminal is a Nigerian woman who went to the extent of praying her son takes after him.

As if that was not mindboggling enough, the woman identified on Facebook as Ada Jesus Comedy said Hushpuppi would be her husband in her next life.

The 37-year-old affluent man with 2.4 million Instagram followers was widely celebrated for his wealth and flamboyance until his recent arrest alongside other Africans by Dubai Police base on the above-stated charges.

Police in the emirate says they recovered $40m (£32m) in cash, 13 luxury cars worth $6.8m, 21 computers, 47 smartphones and the addresses of nearly two million alleged victims who claimed to have been scammed by the suspects.

Reports say he risks being jailed for 20 years if found guilty of the charges leveled against him in the US where he is being tried.