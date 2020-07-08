A Vietnamese child who was born in Hoi Phong International Hospital came out of his mum’s womb holding an IUD device in one hand.

Both the baby’s mum and the obstetrician were surprised to see him clinging onto the device so tight and looked like he was rendering poetic justice; to tell is mum that ‘what is meant to be will be’.

With his eyes closed, the determined baby pressed hard the T-shaped IUD onto his face, a scene that baffled witnesses.

Baby comes out of mother’s womb holding failed family planning device firmly in his hand (photos)

Tran Viet Phuong, the doctor who helped in the delivery of the child could not believe how the baby made his debut to the world clutching onto the device meant to prevent it from being born.

“After delivery, I thought him holding the device was interesting, so I took a picture. I never thought it would receive so much attention,” she said.

The baby’s mum is reported as saying that she adopted the family planning method two years back hoping not to get pregnant again but it has failed.

According to The Sun, the 34-year-old already had two children before giving birth to her scientific wonder.

The baby was healthy and weighed an impressive 3.2kgs. Viet explained the contraceptive device possibly shifted from its original position thus rendering it ineffective.