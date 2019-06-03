The fight between the two 29-year-old boxers saw Anthony Joshua knocked down four times before he was eventually stopped in the seventh round.

The WBA, WBO and IBF champion’s defeat to Andy Ruiz Jr makes the latter the first Mexican-American heavyweight world champion.

Interestingly, a report attributed to Mail Online suggests that Joshua will earn £20million from the deal as agreed before the fight in New York, while Ruiz goes home with £5 million despite his victory.

Despite all those, what is of utmost concern to some Nigerians is the muscular physique of Anthony Joshua, and the potbellied Andy Ruiz Jr who they compare with Nollywood actor popularly known as Mr Ibu.

In their view, it is mind boggling that Joshua, with all his muscles could not stand the blows of potbellied Ruiz, which suggests that physique is not what defines a man’s strength.

See some of the hilarious twitter comments below: