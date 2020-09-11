Sylvester Ofori shot the deceased seven times at the premises of the Navy Federal Credit Union where she is said to be a staff.

She had stepped out of the office and was about to enter her car when her husband opened fire on her.

Reports say the pastor was abusive, so Barbara’s family had taken her to her matrimonial home where she packed out her belongings and left the man of God.

While in the process of packing out amidst altercations, pastor Ofori is heard in a viral video threatening to kill his wife or be called a fake pastor.

A witness identified only as Lisa told narrated how she saw the whole incident unfold because she was waiting outside before the bank opened.

According to her, Barbara came outside to move her car before she was shot.

“The next thing I knew, he raised his hand with the gun in it, and he shot her,” she said.

“The guy was walking behind her. I don’t know if she knew he was there or not. I started running and as I’m running, I hear three or four more shots.”

“She was always very nice when I came into the bank. She’s very nice, very nice."

“You can tell she was surprised by what was happening. I’m shaken up right now, I’m still shaken up,” Lisa told newsmen.

The Navy Federal Credit Union whose premises the incident happened released a statement saying: "This morning, a team member was fatally injured during an act of violence outside our Millenia branch, by a man she knew, according to the police.

"Our thoughts are with our team member’s family. Our number one priority is keeping both our members and team members safe. We will ensure all team members at the branch are provided with the support they need during this time. Any further information can be provided by the Orlando Police Department."