The Twitter user, identified as @Henrriee resorted to the social media platform to allege that his cousin who he referred to as fat died out of heart attack.

“So, there’s this really fat Cousin of mine. Dressed for church this morning. Came downstairs to the living room. sat down and died of a heart attack…If you people like don’t lose weight you hear? Be doing I’m comfortable in my flesh,” he wrote.

Although he thought he was giving public health alert, some activists say he was insensitive to his deceased cousin by describing him as fat.

He has since been at the receiving end of rebuke after posting the well-meant alert.

Read some reactions to his post below: