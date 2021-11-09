The Kenyan man identified as Onur has placed a brief notice in his car to respectfully inform his passengers about his condition and how they can still enjoy his services regardless.
“If you need to tell me something, please text” – Deaf Uber driver’s notice to passengers
A hearing-impaired Uber driver has found an innovative way to ensure his disability does not affect his business or cause any discomfort to his passengers.
“Hi, I'm Onur. Welcome to my Uber. I'm deaf, so if you need to tell me something, please text or when we've stopped you can write in the notepad to show me,” the notice reads, adding: “You can use the AUX cable to play your music - if you have anything with strong bass, I will enjoy it too. Thanks for bearing with me and have a great day.”
A Twitter user, @Funster who was left in awe after patronizing the services of the driver with disability took to his page to share his experience with his followers.
“I have just entered the most wholesome Uber of my entire life. Big ups, Onur, absolute hero,” he wrote on his Twitter page.
@Funster’s post has gone viral and garnered over 54k reactions with a lot of comments, some of which have to do with similar experiences by his followers.
Many people who have seen the post have expressed admiration for Onur for defying his disability to engage in the transport business to make ends meet, while still conscious about good customer service.
