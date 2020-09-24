According to Praise George, “90% of all the marriages between the rich and the poor are destroyed by money issues”, so it is “a monumental mistake” for rich people to marry the poor because they will always have issues in the marriage.

He explained that rich people and poor people think and act differently towards money, therefore marriages between the two classes of people always get destroyed because of money.

“If you are rich, do not marry the poor. It would be a monumental mistake.

"Money will be an issue.

"The poor think scarcity.

"The rich think abundance.

"The poor have zero money-making habits.

"There are problems love cannot solve. This is one of them,” Praise George wrote on Twitter.

If you're rich, don’t marry the poor - Author advises

“90% of all the marriages between the rich and the poor are destroyed by money issues. If you both are on the same level, you will handle the marriage better than when one partner has all the resources. It usually breeds resentment, envy and anger,” he explained.

His post has gotten social media users reacting with some agreeing with him while others disagree.