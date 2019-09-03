‘Illiterate’ school cleaner rises to become assistant principal, pursuing her PhD

According to WBRZ, Pam Talbert from the US who had an undiagnosed learning disability did not accept her condition in good faith as some people would have done.

Just as everyone who has heard her story, the mother of three herself is surprised at how far she has come despite all odds.

"Miracles happen and you are looking at a miracle. I am a miracle. I could not read and write. I was on a third-grade level," Talbert is quoted as saying.

Guess how she did it! The determined woman depended on her children’s books and lessons to learn reading and writing gradually, and the kids also kept teaching her, having realised her passion for studies.

With time, Pam Talbert developed a full interest in pursuing higher education and went back to school.

She has eventually earned her bachelor's and master's degrees at Southern University where she is still reportedly going back to for her PhD together with her son.

She said: ‘‘It was very hard, but I persevered because I knew that it was important that I did that."

Pam Talbert has really brightened the corner where she was and has become an inspiration to others who might be downtrodden at the moment.

"Despite where you are coming from, or your background, your history or where you live... It is going to be alright if you persevere. If you try," she advised.