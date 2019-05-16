I’m sleeping with my boyfriend & his sister - Confused bisexual seeks advice

Her dilemma was shared online by relationship expert and love doctor, Joro Olumofin, gistreel.com reported.

In an email sent to Joro, the lady who pleaded to be kept anonymous said she is emotionally attached to her two sexual partners.

Her confusion stems from the fact that the boyfriend is seeking to marry her, but his sister would not agree to it. She wants to be careful not to hurt either of the two siblings.

READ ALSO: Burglarproof metals are now burglar-prone; watch this video of how a criminal broke into somebody’s room

Read her letter below:

“Hello Joro, I would love to be kept anonymous. I’ve been thinking a lot and it’s eating me up really bad. I’m bisexual and I’ve been seeing a girl for years now. One day I was at her place then I met her older brother, we got talking and later exchanged numbers. We are currently dating and he doesn’t know I’m sleeping with his sister.

“Now he wants to marry me and all and I don’t know what to do because I’m emotionally attached to both of them, his sister keeps telling me I can’t be seeing both of them and I can’t marry her brother as well. I’m in love with her brother.”

What advice do you have for this young lady?