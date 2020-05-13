Well, out of bitter experience, a Nigerian lawmaker has concluded that Africans don’t marry ultimately because of love but for childbearing.

According to the senator representing Enugu North, Chukwuka Utazi, if there is love in any African marital home, then it is a bonus because it wasn’t the aim of the union in the first place.

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) senator said because of blood group people are not marrying others of their choice based on love.

“This bill is taking me down the memory lane because I’m an AS carrier and when I was about getting married, several years ago, I moved into this orbit and I know what I went through because I was in love. I knew the trauma. After that incident, for five years I didn’t come out of it,” Chukwuka Utazi recounts.

READ ALSO: The more I have sex with my wife the more I miss her mom – Man who’s gladly ‘servicing’ sexy mom-in-law

“So I am speaking from experience and I know how it pains that you have made a choice and you discover that the choice can’t work. Because in Africa, we marry for children, we don’t marry for love,” he added.

According to Gistreel.com, he made this known on Tuesday, May 12 while contributing to a debate on a bill seeking to prevent, control and manage sickle cell anaemia in the country.