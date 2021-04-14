In this tribe, a girl just walks to a man’s house before her parents are called; dowry's decided later

Men monitor the cattle, and as soon as they notice they are urinating they hurry to place their heads under the animal and soak their heads in the urine and then clean their faces with the liquid excreta.

According to them, the urine serves as a dye that changes their hair colour, something that their women admire so much and it makes them fall in love with their men who carry such hair.

They are one of the cattle rearing tribes of South Sudan out of 64 tribes.

They are from the Nilotic group of languages spoken in Egypt, Sudan, South Sudan, Kenya, and Tanzania.

The name was derived from the River Nile or the Nile region of Africa where the said countries are located.