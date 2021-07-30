Takoradi residents arrest another ‘thief’, buy him beer and give him hilarious punishment (video)

In the latest video, the muscular suspected thief who allegedly stole somebody’s bunch of plantain and some car parts was arrested and paraded in public.

He had been reportedly wandering in the neighbourhood for days and the residents too were monitoring his movements.

They first gave him a funny shave of his hair by drawing a cross in it which divided it into four portions. They then tied a long rope on his waist which was being held by a member of the vigilante group which arrested the man, to ensure he did not escape.

He was made to clean the gutters of the township by desilting them to the extent that the wastewater in the drains looked drinkable.

In the presence of all residents, the ‘thief’ was given beer to drink after doing the cleaning.

They made him sing “I won’t steal again” to which he danced hesitantly to the amusement of the crowd.

According to Accra-based Adom FM’s reporter, residents of Takoradi say they prefer this ‘new method’ of dealing with suspected criminals to handing them over to the police.

They claimed that their new approach of public shaming is more a deterrent than handing over the suspects to the police because they return shortly to continue their criminal activities.