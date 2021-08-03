RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Filla

Accept Jesus Christ as Lord and saviour – Bible-holding masquerade preaches (video)

Andreas Kamasah

Passersby and bystanders were left in a state of shock when a masquerade was spotted moving about preaching the word of God, asking the public to accept Jesus Christ as their personal Lord and saviour.

While dressed in their usual traditional attire covering his body from head to toe, the masquerade deviated from the normal fetish practices they are known for, and instead decided to spread the good news to the public.

Speaking into a hand-held megaphone, the Nigerian masquerade is heard telling people in Igbo dialect to embrace peace and love one another.

He emphasized that anyone who claims to love God and still bears grudges and hatred against neighbours is not living in conformity with the word of God.

In a video that has been circulating online, many people are seen watching the masquerade speechlessly as he breached the status quo of promoting traditional religious worship and instead engaged in preaching the word of God.

Early this year, a video emerged online that showed a group of masquerades kneeling to be prayed for by a pastor in same Nigeria.

Aside from that, during the famous #ENDSARS protest early this year, a fetish priest who was also seen in a video leading a group of protesters was heard chanting “End SWAT in Jesus name” repeatedly to which the other protestors shouted “Amen”.

