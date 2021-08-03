Accept Jesus Christ as Lord and saviour – Bible-holding masquerade preaches

Speaking into a hand-held megaphone, the Nigerian masquerade is heard telling people in Igbo dialect to embrace peace and love one another.

He emphasized that anyone who claims to love God and still bears grudges and hatred against neighbours is not living in conformity with the word of God.

In a video that has been circulating online, many people are seen watching the masquerade speechlessly as he breached the status quo of promoting traditional religious worship and instead engaged in preaching the word of God.

Early this year, a video emerged online that showed a group of masquerades kneeling to be prayed for by a pastor in same Nigeria.