Documents from Russia’s Courts of General Jurisdiction of the City of Moscow indicate that the Moscow’s Presnensky District Court registered the said lawsuit last Wednesday and has accordingly scheduled the aforementioned date to hear the matter.

According to Odditycentral.com, the plaintiff identified as one D. Razumilov claims to be “mired in a same-sex relationship” after receiving the wrong kind of cryptocurrency on a virtual wallet app that he installed on his iPhone in 2017.

In the lawsuit, he explained that the 69 GayCoins – a cryptocurrency designed for members of the LGBT community appeared on his iPhone from an anonymous sender with a message which reads: “don’t knock it till you’re tried it”.

Razumilov claimed to have become anxious after receiving the GayCoins and the captivating message and then tried to have a feel of a same-sex relationship.

“I thought, indeed, how can I judge something without trying it? And decided to try same-sex relationships,” he wrote in an official complaint.

The young man got mysteriously so addicted to being a gay that he now finds it difficult to reverse, hence he decided to sue Apple, the American corporation although he received the GayCoins from a third-party app, and not Apple directly.

“I can say after the passage of two months that I’m mired in intimacy with a member of my own sex and can’t get out. I have a steady boyfriend and I don’t know how to explain it to my parents. After receiving the aforementioned message, my life has changed for the worse and will never be normal again.

“Apple pushed me towards homosexuality through manipulation. The changes have caused me moral and mental harm,” Razumilov claims.

Although it sounds weird, the plaintiff’s lawyer Sapizhat Gusnieva told Russian media that Apple owes users of its products responsibility to save them from third-party misinformation.

The plaintiff is demanding one million rubles ($15,300) from Apple in compensation for what he referred to as an irreversible trauma suffered as a result of its inaction.

Do you think Razumilov has a valid case? Get your fingers crossed for the court’s position on the matter.

.