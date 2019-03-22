A ‘smart’ female student of Michael Okpara University of Agriculture, Umudike located in Nigeria’s Abia State has a bitter testimony to give when her lover she jilted shortly after he had paid her school fess stormed her class and assaulted her.

According to reports, the man got furious because he thought the unnamed lady deliberately duped him by abandoning him for another man, not long after he gave her money to pay her school fees.

A video circulating online shows the bitter man confronting his ‘ungrateful’ lover, and asking her for his money, before impatiently giving her a severe slap on her chin.

It was after the banging slap that other students are seen rallying around to restrain the jilted man who had gone completely berserk.

Watch the video below: