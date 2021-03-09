The young couple who are both dependent and living with their parents were 19-year-old students of Junior High School at Berekum.

According to Adomonline.com due to their young age and the fact that they were both not prepared for the consequence of their juvenile sexual affair, they are now struggling to make ends meet, let alone take care of their triplets.

Mother of the triplets, Winnifred Kyeremaa, told Adom News that her baby daddy is her senior, a final year student she has been dating for financial gains.

She narrated that she and her boyfriend identified as Clinton had sexual intercourse constantly leading to a pregnancy.

After the pregnancy, the young lovers started having issues having realized the magnitude of the problem their action has brought about.

Winnifred recalled how Clinton even suggested an abortion but she declined because she was too scared and chose to give birth instead.

Now, they have two girls and a boy at a go but are not in the position to cater for the innocent babies because they are still dependent on their parents.

Winnifred said Clinton had abandoned her during the pregnancy and after birth but has blamed it on financial constraints.

Currently, Winnifred is residing with ten other people in a dilapidated room at her family house as Clinton still lives with her mother, also in the same compound, Adomonline.com reports.

Winnifred who aspired to become a medical practitioner is quoted as saying: “I thought I was heading for something that will take me out of my poverty but I rather moved from the frying pan to fire. If I knew this relationship will end up this way, I wouldn’t have accepted his proposal”.

Clinton, the father of the triplets also said: “I really regret my action since fending for triplets is a huge burden.”