The man of God’s call follows recent reports of Sir David Adjaye urging Ghana to legalise gay marriage and respect the rights of homosexuals.

Adjaye, a world-renowned British Ghanaian architect who happens to be the architect of the National Cathedral suffered a lot of backlash after his controversial advocacy.

According to Rt. Rev. Matthew Addae – Mensah, the architect is undeserving of no other than the contract of the national cathedral which is meant to be built in honour of God.

He, therefore, asked Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to immediately terminate whichever contract the government may have entered into with Sir David Adjaye.

“‘I believe, for Sir David Adjaye throwing his support for the LGBTQ+ Community in Ghana means he has no respect for Christians and the cultural values of Ghana,’” Mynewsgh reported a source as having quoted Rt. Rev. Matthew Addae – Mensa.

“‘Although God did not reject David’s design, materials, and fundraising effort, however, he prevented him from executing it. David Adjaye was insensitive to the Christian community in Ghana considering our fundraising and donation and efforts to make the president’s dream become a reality.’”

The bishop has also urged the President to consider the numerous architects in Ghana who are even far better than David Adjaye to design the national cathedral.

“‘There are equally better architectures in Ghana who can do the project. He should resign. David Adjaye has shown that he has no respect for the Christian community in Ghana. He has clearly demonstrated that there is a difference between knowledge and wisdom.

“‘Since he cherishes and values such abominable foreign practices then I have the right to say that he is not fit to be granted the honour by the President of the land to handle a holy edifice such as the National Cathedral.’"