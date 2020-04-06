Hotels have shut down because there is no patronage as tourists are not travelling and their spaces are not being rented for meetings and other programmes due to the social distancing measure being employed globally to help contain the spread of the deadly virus.

Unfortunately, there seems to be no end in sight to the pandemic anytime soon, and some businesses such as airlines, oil and gas companies’ media organisations, transport companies among many others are laying off their workers to avoid paying or inability to pay salaries for no work done.

Meanwhile, lawyer and vice president of Imani Africa Kofi Bentil has urged employers to continue keeping their employees, while acknowledging that the COVID-19 period is a difficult time for businesses.

According to him “careless reaction” to the situation at hand “could lead to serious legal issues and brand damage down the line”, adding that “if a company retains staff, it will be an act of charity but it may also be to help their brand and reputation for the future.”

In a post shared on his Facebook page, Kofi Bentil wrote:

“TO SACK OR RETAIN STAFF???

“The issue of whether to keep staff or sack them is complex.

“The management of it is not a straightforward issue.

READ ALSO: Tiger tests positive for coronavirus, 3 African lions also show symptoms while in the zoo

“Even the charity angle is not simple, for eg, someone questioned why his church is making donations to COVID 19 funds when church members are suffering.

“Many companies are confused. (Our Firm has put out some guidelines please read that article for details).

“Careless reaction could lead to serious legal issues and brand damage down the line.

“We should all empathize because there are no simple solutions.

“My view is that we should seek direct action and assistance to persons and families.

“If a company retains staff it will be an act of charity but it may also be to help their brand and reputation for the future.

“Can we sack our own staff and still make donations to others?

“As a Consultant, I would not question the bosses who lay off staff. I would just say keep the staff till you cannot keep them anymore, and let your charity start with those close to you.

“These are trying times. God help us all”.