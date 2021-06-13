Lady missing for 11 years found living in next-door neighbour's single room 500 metres away

Indian Express and other news outlets have reported that the woman simply identified as Sajitha has spent the past eleven years living with her now-34-year-old boyfriend inside his room in his parents' house.

Interestingly, the parents and other family members of her boyfriend also identified as Rahman said they never saw Sajitha in their house within the over a decade that she has been living with her boyfriend.

According to them Rahman is hot-tempered and always confronted everyone angrily if they attempt to enter his room.

"At times, he would behave like a mentally challenged person and would even turn violent if someone tried to access his room. He would eat his food in the room and during the day when no one was home, Rahman and Sajitha would have the house to themselves," said Rahman’s brother, Basheer.

The family of Rahman has maintained that they never knew that Sajitha who is now 29-year-old was living with them in the house until the recent discovery.

She would sneak through the window to attend to nature's call since there is no toilet in the single room she was sharing with her lover.

"He had removed a few bars from the window and she would go to the toilet through the window at night or when his parents were not around, " a neighbour, Pushpakaran said.

The couple managed to limit their love affairs to Rahman’s single room over the decade and Sajitha’s family even forgot about her before the truth has eventually come to light.

Nenmara Police Station House Officer Deepa Kumar is quoted as saying: "The village almost forgot her, and everyone thought she may have eloped with someone to Tamil Nadu."

The police officer added that Rahman and Sajitha hid their relationship because they feared being ridiculed because of their different religious backgrounds.

They were put before a court where Rahman explained that he thought his parents would not agree to his relationship with Sajitha, hence the decision to do it secretly.