A South African lady has thrown a mini-party to celebrate her divorce from her husband.
She bought a customised cake to mark the day.
The lady identified on Twitter as Lungi Shozi (@IamlungiDee) shared the photos on Monday, August 17.
The photos show her rocking a sash reading “Divorced Diva”.
As if the inscription on the sash is not clear and loud enough, her customized cake also has the inscriptions, “I do, I did, I’m done. Divorced at last.”
However, some Twitter users have been reacting to the development.