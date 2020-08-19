A South African lady has thrown a mini-party to celebrate her divorce from her husband.

She bought a customised cake to mark the day.

The lady identified on Twitter as Lungi Shozi (@IamlungiDee) shared the photos on Monday, August 17.

The photos show her rocking a sash reading “Divorced Diva”.

READ ALSO: Determined prisoner obtains 1st degree and 2 master’s while serving a 16-year jail sentence

As if the inscription on the sash is not clear and loud enough, her customized cake also has the inscriptions, “I do, I did, I’m done. Divorced at last.”

However, some Twitter users have been reacting to the development.

Lady throws party to celebrate her divorce

Lady throws party to celebrate her divorce

Lady throws party to celebrate her divorce