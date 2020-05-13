According to Bernard Allotey Jacobs, he will not appear on any political discussion programme on radio stations including Peace FM where he has been a regular guest before his suspension from the National Democratic Congress.

“I decided that today I will not come. I am very sorry; I know I will disappoint you. Peace FM is part of my success, what happened last week I still don’t understand. Those I started politics with in the 70s called and spoke to me and so I came to the conclusion that I won’t come. I am very sorry; I know I will disappoint you (Kwami Sefa Kayi),” Adomonline.com quoted him as saying.

“I had a vision of late President, Prof John Evans Atta Mills and he warned me in that dream and so I won’t go on any radio station to speak,” he added.

The leadership of the NDC suspended the outspoken staunch member on May 6, 2020, based on what it described as ‘his consistent anti-party conduct’.

Despite his suspension, Allotey Jacobs initially insisted that he wouldn’t stop voicing out his views regarding the NDC party, saying he is a social commentator.

However, reports say he was expected to be in the studio of Peace FM as a panel member but he declined the invitation, saying “it cannot be that because of one man, a whole political party will boycott your show.”

For now, he will only be available for interviews on radio and TV stations when called upon but will not be a part of any panel discussions as he has done over the years.

It is not clear yet how long Mr Jacobs will remain in the partial hibernation.