A video circulating online since July 2 shows no less a person than a Nigerian senator beating up somebody’s wife who happens to be a nursing mother.

According to reports, the poor woman’s offence was that, she tried to stop ‘honourable’ Ishaku Elisha Abbo from assaulting a fellow woman in a sex toy shop.

Reminiscent of the infamous assault on a nursing mother at the Midlands savings and loans by a Ghanaian police officer, the Adamawa North people’s representative is seen in a video hitting the woman in the face several times amidst hostile screams, before ordering his police officer escort to arrest her.

He is the one representing his people in the Adamawa State senatorial district in Adamawa state at the Nigerian 9th National Assembly.

The video has triggered fury across the globe just as in the Midland case, with protests ongoing in Nigeria calling for his arrest and prosecution.

However, the 41-year-old politician has accused the media of malice, saying the incident had happened long before he became a senator, but they chose to publish it after he has attained reputation.

"But I want to say again say dem assault my sista, knock her down, beat her up, so na dat one make me take di action wey I take. Di tin be say one lady attack me beat me up, so I gave her a dose of it.

"Dis tin happun long before I become senator, not now. Dem no report am dat time, na now I win election dem go dig up di video. E happun for Abuja, Bannex Plaza on March 11, 2019," Ishaku Elisha Abbo told BBC pidgin service.

Even if Ishaku Elisha Abbo’s own claim that the incident happened “on March 11, 2019," is anything to go by, it still does not add up because records have it that he was elected on February 23 this year, which means that he assaulted the woman a month and some few days after his election.

The question that begs for an answer is whether the timing of the event exonerates him in any way, for which reason he is canvassing that line of argument.