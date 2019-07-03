Could you imagine walking to a police station of all places to file a complaint against a contract killer, because he failed to murder the person you signed an agreement with him to kill for you?

That was the mind-blowing thing a certain Spanish woman did recently when she walked to a police station in central Madrid to report no other than her own son-in-law, who had agreed to kill her partner for swindling her of huge sums of money and disappearing.

According to Odditycentral.com, the woman’s romantic partner defrauded her in excess of €60,000 ($60,000) over several years, and as part of plans to retrieve the stolen money, she contracted her son-in-law who claimed to be the head of Spain’s secret services, to find and kill him,

It was also agreed that the conman’s internal organs would be sold on the black market to pay her back the lost money.

READ ALSO: Police officer wraps someone’s baby in his uniform together with the umbilical cord and placenta

A report by The Local indicated that the unnamed woman even made a down payment of €7,000 ($8,000) to her son-in-law as he demanded to carry out the murder.

Another report by Euro Weekly News also has it that the woman’s the 29-year-old son-in-law even drew up a contract to make the arrangement legitimate.

Per the agreement, his first priority was to find his mother-in-law’s romance fraudster, kill him and remove seven internal organs for sale to compensate her for all the monies she had lost to her partner.

However, after a long while, the hitman failed to fulfill his side of the criminal contract, and out of some ignorant anger, the woman walked to the police station with her daughter whose husband happens to be the supposed killer, to file a formal complaint.

It only dawned on the furious woman that she had committed a criminal act by signing an agreement with someone to kill another, after the police had arrested her.

They then proceeded to arrest her son-in-law in addition for taking up a contract to commit murder.

While they are both facing prosecution, the Spanish police say they are equally searching for woman’s romantic partner who swindled her, giving rise to the criminal contract to murder him.