The story of this Kenyan police officer wrapping up a rescued baby in his uniform and rushing it to the hospital to save its life has warmed the hearts of many.

The said baby was given birth to by its yet-to-be-identified mother in a bush and abandoned ‘to die’.

However, fortunately, two police officers stationed at the Meru Central Bank police post on Monday, July 1, heard the cry of the poor baby and mounted a search for it.

According to Tuko.co.ke, Mohammed Noor said he was in the company of his fellow officer, Charles Githinji, on routine patrol when they heard the cry of the baby in a nearby bush.

After combing through the bush for a long while, they eventually came across the abandoned baby.

"The bush is thick so were just walking following where the sound came from, when the baby stopped crying, we would stop until it would start crying again," Mohammed Noor is quoted as saying.

Apparently being touched by the plight of the innocent baby, Noor pushed pride aside and removed his police jacket, wrapped the baby in it together with the umbilical cord and the placenta.

The officer then boarded a commercial bus and rushed the baby to the Meru Level Five Hospital where it was reportedly placed in an incubator.

The baby which reportedly weighed 3.1kg on arrival at the hospital is said to be responding to treatment, while investigations have been triggered to find the ‘heartless’ mother who abandoned it in the bush ‘to die’.