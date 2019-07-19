A leaked document bearing the letterhead of Nigeria’s Zamfara state judiciary has revealed how a fed-up woman ran to the High Sharia Court to seek divorce on the basis that her husband has too big and long manhood for her strength.

READ ALSO: Pretty lady narrates how she dealt with trauma and shame after her groom failed to show up on wedding day

In a letter dated June 18 2019, the court invited a Urologists to ostensibly examine the penis of the woman’s husband to enable it come to a determination on the divorce case.

See more information on the document below: