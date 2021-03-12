The Nigerian prophet, Isaac Amata, has threatened the President of Zambia, Edgar Chagwa Lungu with defeat in the next election as punishment for the Zambian Immigration Department’s denial of entry into the country.

According to the pastor, unless the Zambian President reverses the visa denial, God will also deny him at the polls and he won’t win the election.

According to Lindaikejisblog.com, the visa denial to Amata comes three years after Prophet Amata, from Delta State, Nigeria, was charged with two counts of drug trafficking in Zambia.

On Jan 24, 2018, he was accused of trafficking illicit drugs.

However, by May 2018, a Lusaka magistrate, Brian Simachela acquitted him because the prosecution’s evidence was not sufficient to jail him.

Meanwhile, the Zambian government does not seem to be taking the threat by the cleric lightly.

Zambia Daily Mail reported that the southern African country has vowed to take legal action against Prophet Amata for the video he shared in which he allegedly threatened Zambia and the Zambian President.

It is unclear what exactly prophet Amata said in the video he made and shared on social media that merits legal action unless there is another video that has not been made public.

The man of God lamented that he is unable to visit the Zambian branch of his church as a result of the visa denial.