Life-changing relief for 13-year-old primary six pupil who crawled 4 hours to school (video)

A life-changing relief has come for a 13-year-old Ghanaian primary six pupil with a disability who used to crawl about four hours to school every day.

Noble Wisdom Dordoe, the CEO of Give Me Hope Foundation has managed to procure a wheelchair for the little boy to facilitate his movement to and from school in the interim.

He disclosed in an interview with Pulse.com.gh that Samuel Boayitey is expected to be brought to Accra next week for examination by doctors to pave way for a surgery that would enable him to walk.

Aside from the above-mentioned, the brilliant boy who hails from Affiduase, Sekyere East of Ashanti region-Kumasi will also be put on an educational scholarship, Mr Dordoe added.

Samuel Boayitey made news headlines a few days ago following his creditable academic performance in his class despite his disability which made him arrive in school very late.

When Dordoe highlighted the plight of the teenager on his LinkedIn page, he revealed that Boayitey has been abandoned by his parents and families because of his condition, and it was only his grandmother who was fending for him.

He then sought support from kind-hearted Ghanaians to give the brilliant and determined boy a meaningful life.

"The video was sent to me for an intervention which a member of our team Give Me Hope Foundation, Prosper Afram have to go to the village and know more about the story,” Mr Dordoe wrote.

“It takes Boayitey over four (4) hours to Crawl from his house to the school and he mostly gets to school during the first break.

"Yes, this boy has no intention of leaving or stopping schooling. I felt it under his tone, determination and his smiles on his face.”

Now, thankfully, all things being equal, Samuel Boayitey’s dream of making it in life at all costs despite the debilitating disability will come to fruition.

