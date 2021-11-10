Kenyan politician, Raila Odinga made the call while speaking during a meeting with Lower Eastern leaders at Chungwa House on Tuesday.
You last for “one second” but women carry it for 9 months; respect them – Raila Odinga to men
Men have been entreated to respect women because they play a very crucial role when it comes to procreation and the development of the world.
The former Prime Minister spoke further against discrimination against others due to their race, ethnicity, gender or disability, saying it derails development.
“A woman is a human being like you, they have also been born like you. If your mother was not there you couldn’t have been born. There is no one in this world who was begotten by just a man.
In procreation, a man’s work only takes one second while women carry the burden for 9 months. They go through sickness during the pregnancy and later have to lactate the baby after delivery. We must therefore respect women” Odinga is quoted as having said.
Mr Odinga who happens to be the leader of the Orange Democratic Movement party advocated for the inclusion of women in leadership positions to enable them to contribute their quotas to development.
He was Kenya’s Prime Minister between 2008 and 2013 and hopes to contest the country’s upcoming general elections in August 2020 after failing four times.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh