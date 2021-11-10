You last for “one second” but women carry it for 9 months; respect them – Raila Odinga to men

The former Prime Minister spoke further against discrimination against others due to their race, ethnicity, gender or disability, saying it derails development.

“A woman is a human being like you, they have also been born like you. If your mother was not there you couldn’t have been born. There is no one in this world who was begotten by just a man.

In procreation, a man’s work only takes one second while women carry the burden for 9 months. They go through sickness during the pregnancy and later have to lactate the baby after delivery. We must therefore respect women” Odinga is quoted as having said.

Mr Odinga who happens to be the leader of the Orange Democratic Movement party advocated for the inclusion of women in leadership positions to enable them to contribute their quotas to development.