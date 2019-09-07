Two young men were on Friday night killed by lightning in the Kenya's County of Nyandarua.

A third victim is admitted to Nyayo Ward Hospital in Engineer town where he was taken by residents, Kenya newspaper The Nation reports.

Quoting witnesses, the newspaper said the three were struck while they were fixing a section of a playing ground in Kwa Market area in preparation for a football match scheduled for Saturday.

The bodies of the victims have been moved to the Engineer Ward Level Four Hospital mortuary.