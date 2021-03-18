Magufuli, 61, died from a heart attack, according to a televised announcement by the Vice-President on Wednesday evening, March 17.

He died amidst unconfirmed speculations that he was down with Covid-19.

Now, the Tanzanian Constitution states: "Where the office of President becomes vacant by reason of death, then the Vice-President shall be sworn in and become the President for the unexpired period of the term of five years."

Samia Suluhu Hassan who also 61-year-old like Magufuli will take over until 2025 as the sixth president of Tanzania.

She will not only be Tanzania’s first female president but also the first female president in Eastern Africa.

Her husband, Hafidh Ameir, a retired agriculture officer, will become Tanzania's first First Gentleman.

The couple has three grown kids - three sons and a daughter. Their daughter Mwanu Hafidh Ameir is a member of the Zanzibar House of Representatives.

Samia Suluhu Hassan was the 10th Vice President of the United Republic of Tanzania, who assumed office on November 5, 2015, under President John Pombe Magufuli.

Previously, she was the Minister of State, in the office of the Vice President in charge of Union Affairs.

Born on January 27, 1960, Suluhu was an MP for Makunduchi constituency from 2010 to 2015 and had been the Minister of State in the VP’s Office for Union Affairs since 2010.

From 2005-2010, she served as a Minister for Tourism, Trade and Investment and in 2000-2005 a Minister of Youth Employment, Women and Children Development, both in Zanzibar.

In 2000, she decided to join politics and was elected as a special seat member to the Zanzibar House of Representatives and was appointed a minister by President Amani Karume.

Samia Suluhu Hassan will join Ethiopa's President Sahle-Work Zewde who is the first elected female President of Ethiopia and the only sitting female President out of 54 in Africa.