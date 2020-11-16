A video of the embarrassing incident was filmed and uploaded to the internet and it has since gone viral.

The video shows the ex-military general turned MP and his team being sacked by angry residents who were heard shouting “Away!!!, Away!!!, Away!!!”.

The constituents could be seen gathered at a place within the community where the lawmaker was ostensibly supposed to address them to convince them to renew his mandate in parliament.

However, as if the unhappy residents had planned to shame their MP, they did not even give him attention. Instead, they booed the team out of the neglected community.

According to Adomonline.com, the Deputy Defence Minister failed to fulfill promises made to the community during the 2016 polls, so they felt fooled.

In the video, Major (Retired) Derrick Oduro could be seen leaving with their convoy of luxurious vehicles they had gone to the constituency with, a gesture which probably angered the residents more.

The retired military Major entered Parliament in 2007 and has served in various capacities.

A student from Kumasi Anglican Senior High School has scored 8As in the 2020 West Africa Senior Secondary Certificate Examination after allegedly scoring the same thing in 2019 as a private candidate while in SHS 2.

One Mustapha Hameed identified on Facebook as the Executive Director at Midas Centre for Energy and Resource Policy shared copies of the said results slips on his page, claiming it was a “product of Free SHS”.

“This young lad from Kumasi Anglican in 2019 sat for the private WASSCE whiles in form 2, he got 8As. Sat again in form 3 in 2020, another 8As. 16 Straight As. Never seen anything like this. What a chap!

‪Unbelievable. Product of Free SHS. What a way to silence the rabid critics. The beautiful consistency!

‪Truly proud,” Mustapha Hameed who himself attended Kumasi Anglican Senior High School captioned the photos.

The result slips bearing the name, Wilfred Obeng, a participant in the National Maths and Science Quiz competition show him scoring A in all the subjects Social Studies English Language, Mathematics (core), Integrated Science, Mathematics (elect), Biology, Chemistry and Physics.